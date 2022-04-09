Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Peace Mass Transit reacts to Enugu Court judgment on 'refund after payment'
News photo Daily Post  - The Management of Peace Mass Transit Limited has reacted to the Enugu High Court judgement which borders on refund of money after payment.

18 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Why we’re yet to pay N500,000 to passenger as ordered by court — Peace Mass Transit Premium Times:
Why we’re yet to pay N500,000 to passenger as ordered by court — Peace Mass Transit
Peace Mass Transit Blames ‘Overzealous Staff’ After Losing Court Battle On ‘No Refund Of Money After Payment Policy’ The Nigeria Lawyer:
Peace Mass Transit Blames ‘Overzealous Staff’ After Losing Court Battle On ‘No Refund Of Money After Payment Policy’
Peace Mass Transit Reacts To Enugu Court Judgment On ‘Refund After Payment’ Screen Gist:
Peace Mass Transit Reacts To Enugu Court Judgment On ‘Refund After Payment’


