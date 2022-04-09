Post News
News at a Glance
National grid: 'Everything collapsing under Buhari', Nigerians lament blackout
The Punch
- National grid: 'Everything collapsing under Buhari', Nigerians lament blackout
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
National grid collapses again, throws Nigerians into darkness
Channels Television:
FG Says It Is Investigating Failure Of National Grid
The Nation:
We’re working to restore collapsed grid – FG
The Street Journal:
Investigation into grid collapse ongoing, says FG
Naija News:
As National Grid Collapses, See Options You Can Use To Generate Light
Olajide TV:
Nigerians thrown into darkness as National grid collapses again
Tori News:
National Grid: ‘Everything Collapsing Under Buhari’ - Nigerians Lament Blackout
More Picks
1
I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 -
Mandy News,
16 hours ago
4
NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
5
National grid: 'Everything collapsing under Buhari', Nigerians lament blackout -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
6
President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control -
The News Chronicle,
10 hours ago
7
Those who burnt Aguata LG not from Anambra - Gov Soludo reveals identities of arsonists -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
8
NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
How Beninese President Saved Me From Nigerian Government Seeking To Kill Me – Sunday Igboho -
Sahara Reporters,
6 hours ago
10
"I have always battled my storm in smiles" – Mercy Johnson Okojie goes emotional as she recalls humble beginnings (Video) -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
