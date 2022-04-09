Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The president is in Abuja - Aide speaks on Buhari's ‘20-day trip’ to London
News photo Legit  - President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on digital and new media, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to reports that Buhari had embarked on a 20-day medical trip

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari not on London medical trip, still in Abuja — aide The Punch:
Buhari not on London medical trip, still in Abuja — aide
Presidency clears air on Buhari’s ‘20-day medical trip’ to London Daily Post:
Presidency clears air on Buhari’s ‘20-day medical trip’ to London
Presidency debunks rumour about Buhari Vanguard News:
Presidency debunks rumour about Buhari's London medical trip
Buhari in Abuja, not London, says presidency The Nation:
Buhari in Abuja, not London, says presidency
Presidency Debunks Rumour About Another London Trip By Buhari Leadership:
Presidency Debunks Rumour About Another London Trip By Buhari
Presidency clears air on Buhari’s ‘20-day medical trip’ to London Nigerian Eye:
Presidency clears air on Buhari’s ‘20-day medical trip’ to London
Buhari’s trip to London, fake – Presidential aide The Eagle Online:
Buhari’s trip to London, fake – Presidential aide
Buhari’s trip to London, fake – Presidential aide — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Buhari’s trip to London, fake – Presidential aide — Daily Nigerian
Buhari embarks on 20-day medical trip to London — First Reports First Reports:
Buhari embarks on 20-day medical trip to London — First Reports
Presidency Debunks Report Of Buhari Talk Glitz:
Presidency Debunks Report Of Buhari's 20-day Medical Trip To London
Presidency debunks rumour about Buhari’s London medical trip Republican Nigeria:
Presidency debunks rumour about Buhari’s London medical trip
Presidency Confirms Location Of Buhari After Claims He Has Embarked On Another London Trip Naija News:
Presidency Confirms Location Of Buhari After Claims He Has Embarked On Another London Trip
Buhari’s trip to London, fake news, says Presidential aide News Breakers:
Buhari’s trip to London, fake news, says Presidential aide
President Buhari Is Not On London Medical Trip, Still In Abuja — Aide Debunks Reports Tori News:
President Buhari Is Not On London Medical Trip, Still In Abuja — Aide Debunks Reports


   More Picks
1 The president is in Abuja - Aide speaks on Buhari's ‘20-day trip’ to London - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Ex-Nigerian Information Minister, Nweke, Joins Enugu Governorship Race - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
4 Buhari’s trip to London, fake news, says Presidential aide — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
5 "I'm not a crossdresser. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 4 hours ago
8 Nigerian Gospel Singer, Chioma Jesus Reacts To Colleague, Osinachi’s Death - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
9 White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Pakistan's parliament delays ouster vote against Imran Khan - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info