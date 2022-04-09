Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Johnson says Putin reputation ‘permanently polluted’ after Bucha killings
News photo The Guardian  - Johnson says Putin reputation ‘permanently polluted’ after Bucha killings

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Johnson Says Putin Reputation ‘Permanently Polluted’ After Bucha Killings Channels Television:
Johnson Says Putin Reputation ‘Permanently Polluted’ After Bucha Killings
Johnson Says Putin Reputation The Street Journal:
Johnson Says Putin Reputation 'permanently Polluted' After Bucha Killings
Johnson says Putin reputation ‘permanently polluted’ after Bucha killings News Breakers:
Johnson says Putin reputation ‘permanently polluted’ after Bucha killings


   More Picks
1 So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Pakistan’s Imran Khan Faces No-Confidence Vote Today - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle, 23 hours ago
4 How Beninese President Saved Me From Nigerian Government Seeking To Kill Me – Sunday Igboho - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
5 Nigerian Customs Intercepts 39,000 Litres Of Petrol In Creeks Along Border With Benin Republic - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 NFF president, Amaju Pinnick drops third term bid amid calls for his resignation following Nigeria?s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: Why I want to succeed Buhari - Amaechi - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 2023: I may lack money, but I’m on mission to serve Nigerians — Banky W - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 When Wizkid didn’t have money, he used to beg to record with other artistes spare studio time – Journalist, Joey Akan - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
10 "I have always battled my storm in smiles" – Mercy Johnson Okojie goes emotional as she recalls humble beginnings (Video) - Gist Reel, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info