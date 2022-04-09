Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Major Reorganisation Hits Nigerian Ports Authority, 20 Senior Officials Affected
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The changes were in furtherance to NPA’s goal to reposition the country’s port system as the preferred cargo destination in Africa.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Major shake-up hits Nigerian Ports Authority, 20 senior officials affected The Punch:
Major shake-up hits Nigerian Ports Authority, 20 senior officials affected
Twenty senior officials affected as major shake-up hits Nigerian Ports Authority The Street Journal:
Twenty senior officials affected as major shake-up hits Nigerian Ports Authority
Major Reorganisation Hits Nigerian Ports Authority, 20 Senior Officials Affected News Breakers:
Major Reorganisation Hits Nigerian Ports Authority, 20 Senior Officials Affected
Major shake-up hits Nigerian Ports Authority, 20 senior officials affected Star News:
Major shake-up hits Nigerian Ports Authority, 20 senior officials affected


   More Picks
1 FX Repatriation: CBN to begin payment of N65 rebate to exporters - The Herald, 23 hours ago
2 So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 I won’t reveal my lover on social media till we get married –Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Insecurity: As President, I won't tolerate buck-passing - Yahaya Bello - The Nation, 21 hours ago
5 How Beninese President Saved Me From Nigerian Government Seeking To Kill Me – Sunday Igboho - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Osinachi Nwachukwu Death: Gospel Singer Dies Aged 41 - Mandy News, 19 hours ago
7 Kogi buries poisoned cows, gives 7 days off beef consumption - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
9 President Buhari Assents To Bills On Establishment Of Nigeria Policy Academy, Animal Diseases Control - The News Chronicle, 13 hours ago
10 Enugu guber: Former minister, Frank Nweke dumps PDP, joins APGA - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info