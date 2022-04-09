Post News
News at a Glance
'I advised late Osinachi to divorce her violent husband,' Music producer reveals
The Street Journal
- Sunny Pee, a music producer who worked with late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, who died as a result of domestic violence, has made some s
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
I Advised Late Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu To Leave Her Monster Husband —Producer
The Eagle Online:
I advised late Osinachi to leave her violent husband — Producer
Edujandon:
“I Advised Late Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu To Leave Her Monster Husband, But She Was Constantly Covering Him”— Music Producer
News Breakers:
I Advised Late Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu To Leave Her Monster Husband —Producer
More Picks
1
The president is in Abuja - Aide speaks on Buhari's ‘20-day trip’ to London -
Legit,
21 hours ago
2
So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
"I'm not a crossdresser. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
6
Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
7
White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Pakistan's parliament delays ouster vote against Imran Khan - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
9
2023: I may lack money, but I’m on mission to serve Nigerians — Banky W -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
10
Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
