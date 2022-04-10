Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe
News photo The Punch  - The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered an investigation to unravel the identity of an officer captured smoking weed in public in the Ijora area of Lagos State.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

