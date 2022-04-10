Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Civilians flee as Ukraine prepares for 'big battles'
News photo The Punch  - Ukraine is preparing for "big battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country, officials in Kyiv said, as thousands of civilians flee in fear of an imminent Russian offensive.

9 hours ago
