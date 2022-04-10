Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno
News photo The Guardian  - Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have neutralised the commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abubakar Dan-Buduma, and 19 other fighters in Borno State.

