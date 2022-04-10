Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for smashing Everton fan's phone after Manchester United's loss
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for smashing Everton fan's phone after Manchester United's loss
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Everton vs Man United: Police investigate Ronaldo over 'assault' allegation
The Guardian:
Police investigate Ronaldo over “assault” allegation
Daily Trust:
Ronaldo Under Fire For Smashing teenage Fan’s Phone
Independent:
Police Investigate After Ronaldo Knocked Phone From Fan
The Eagle Online:
Police investigate Ronaldo for allegedly breaking fan’s phone
The Street Journal:
Police Investigate Ronaldo Over "assault" Allegation
News Breakers:
Everton vs Man United: Police investigate Ronaldo over ‘assault’ allegation
Within Nigeria:
Everton vs Man United: Police investigate Ronaldo over ‘assault’ allegation
Naija News:
Video: Moment Ronaldo Smashed Fan's Phone
NPO Reports:
Ronaldo: Police Investigating after Manchester United Forward Appears to Break Fan's Phone
More Picks
1
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
2023: APC group roots for Emefiele -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
4
NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
5
FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
6
Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
8
Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home -
Legit,
16 hours ago
9
Osinachi’s Husband Hit Her On The Chest; She Didn’t Die Of Throat Cancer - Deceased’s Elder Sister Opens Up -
Tori News,
13 hours ago
10
Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships -
News Break,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...