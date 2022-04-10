Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos
Daily Post
- The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advocated for an Igbo presidency ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sundiata Post:
Primate Ayodele to Igbos: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children will curse you
News Break:
2023: Primate Ayodele Sends Warning Message To Igbos
Anaedo Online:
2023: Primate Ayodele Warn Igbos To Produce Next Nigerian President Or…
See Naija:
2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you
Tunde Ednut:
Primate Ayodele to Igbos: You must produce Nigeria’s next president or…
Within Nigeria:
Primate Ayodele to Igbos: You must produce Nigeria’s next president or…
More Picks
1
The president is in Abuja - Aide speaks on Buhari's ‘20-day trip’ to London -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
3
Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
"I'm not a crossdresser. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Pakistan's parliament delays ouster vote against Imran Khan - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
8
2023: I may lack money, but I’m on mission to serve Nigerians — Banky W -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
9
Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
10
NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...