Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ramadan: Kebbi gifts N580 million foodstuffs through AGF Malami’s NGO
Peoples Gazette  - The distribution is being handled by an NGO, Khadimiyya for Justice and Development, founded by Nigeria's Attorney General, Abubakar Malami.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Ramadan: Kebbi govt distributes 65,000 bags of foodstuffs worth N580 million The Sun:
Ramadan: Kebbi govt distributes 65,000 bags of foodstuffs worth N580 million
Ramadan: Malami distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi Pulse Nigeria:
Ramadan: Malami distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi
Ramadan: Minister of Justice distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi News Diary Online:
Ramadan: Minister of Justice distributes 17,500 bags of foodstuff in Kebbi


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 11 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "I'm not a crossdresser. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info