Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65
The Punch
- The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), felicitates the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary, April 10th, 2022.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Buhari hails Aliko Dangote at 65
The Guardian:
Buhari congratulates Dangote at 65
The Nation:
Orji Uzor Kalu celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65
The Eagle Online:
Orji Uzor Kalu celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65
The News Guru:
Orji Uzor Kalu celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65
The Street Journal:
Orji Uzor Kalu Celebrates Aliko Dangote At 65
News Breakers:
Orji Uzor Kalu celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65
Nigeria Breaking News:
ORJI UZOR KALU REJOICES WITH DANGOTE AT 65
More Picks
1
The president is in Abuja - Aide speaks on Buhari's ‘20-day trip’ to London -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light - Gospel singer, Frank Edwards speaks on Osinachi Nwacukwu's passing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Ex-Nigerian Information Minister, Nweke, Joins Enugu Governorship Race -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
4
Buhari’s trip to London, fake news, says Presidential aide — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
5
"I'm not a crossdresser. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
8
Nigerian Gospel Singer, Chioma Jesus Reacts To Colleague, Osinachi’s Death -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
9
White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Pakistan's parliament delays ouster vote against Imran Khan - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...