Abducted Catholic priest regains freedom in Niger state after N10m ransom payment
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The abducted Catholic Priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Sarkin Pawa, in Niger State, Very Rev Dr Leo Raphael Ozigi has regained freedom after two weeks in captivity.

Bandits Release Abducted Catholic Priest Leadership:
Bandits Release Abducted Catholic Priest
After two weeks, Niger Catholic priest regains freedom Daily Trust:
After two weeks, Niger Catholic priest regains freedom
Abducted Niger Catholic priest released after church pays bandits N10m ransom Ripples Nigeria:
Abducted Niger Catholic priest released after church pays bandits N10m ransom


