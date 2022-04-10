Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Smile more: Ufuoma McDermott urges couples, celebrates 12th wedding anniversary
News photo Legit  - Ufuoma Mcdermott and her hubby, Stephen are celebrating their 12 years of being a married couple, the actress has shared some times about maintaining partners.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Ufuoma McDermott and husband celebrate 12th wedding anniversary Linda Ikeji Blog:
Actress Ufuoma McDermott and husband celebrate 12th wedding anniversary
Actress Ufuoma McDermott Requests Prayers On 12th Wedding Anniversary Actress, Ufuoma McDermott, has asked her fans to pray for her and her husband, Steven, as they mark their 12th wedding anniversary. The couple share two children. The Punch:
Actress Ufuoma McDermott Requests Prayers On 12th Wedding Anniversary Actress, Ufuoma McDermott, has asked her fans to pray for her and her husband, Steven, as they mark their 12th wedding anniversary. The couple share two children.
Actress Ufuoma McDermott and husband celebrate 12th wedding anniversary Olajide TV:
Actress Ufuoma McDermott and husband celebrate 12th wedding anniversary
Nigerian Actress, Ufuoma McDermott And Husband Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary (Photo) Tori News:
Nigerian Actress, Ufuoma McDermott And Husband Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 8 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 "I'm not a crossdresser. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 After dumping APGA, Labaran Maku eyes Nasarawa governorship seat on PDP platform - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info