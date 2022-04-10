Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Christians Mark Palm Sunday Across The World
Channels Television
- Christians across Nigeria and the world are marking Palm Sunday, signalling the beginning of the Holy Week.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
AIT:
Christians begin Passion Week with Palm Sunday
The Street Journal:
Christians Mark Palm Sunday Across The World
News Breakers:
Christians Mark Palm Sunday Across The World
Africa News:
Christians celebrate Palm Sunday
Core TV News:
Christians mark Palm Sunday across the world
More Picks
1
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
2
Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
"I'm not a crossdresser. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
5
Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
6
White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
8
2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
After dumping APGA, Labaran Maku eyes Nasarawa governorship seat on PDP platform -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...