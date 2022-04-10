Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari
News photo Vanguard News  - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse the decision to block over 72 million active telecommunication subscribers from making calls on their Subscriber Identity Modules, SIMs.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 million telephone lines unlawful, SERAP tells Buhari The Punch:
NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 million telephone lines unlawful, SERAP tells Buhari
NIN-SIM: Reverse Decision To Block Phone Lines Of 72 Million Subscribers, SERAP Tells Buhari The Nigeria Lawyer:
NIN-SIM: Reverse Decision To Block Phone Lines Of 72 Million Subscribers, SERAP Tells Buhari
SERAP to FG: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72m Nigerians The Eagle Online:
SERAP to FG: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72m Nigerians
NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 million telephone lines unlawful, SERAP tells Buhari News Breakers:
NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 million telephone lines unlawful, SERAP tells Buhari
NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 Million Telephone Lines Unlawful, SERAP Tells Buhari Online Nigeria:
NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 Million Telephone Lines Unlawful, SERAP Tells Buhari
NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 Million Telephone Lines Unlawful, SERAP Tells Buhari Tori News:
NIN-SIM: Blocking 72 Million Telephone Lines Unlawful, SERAP Tells Buhari


   More Picks
1 The president is in Abuja - Aide speaks on Buhari's ‘20-day trip’ to London - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 7 hours ago
3 Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 "I'm not a crossdresser. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Pakistan's parliament delays ouster vote against Imran Khan - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
8 2023: I may lack money, but I’m on mission to serve Nigerians — Banky W - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info