Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Worshippers cheat death as windstorm destroys church in Gombe state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Some worshippers have escaped death after a church was destroyed by windstorm in Gombe state.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigeria Breaking News:
MIRACLE: Worshippers Cheat Death As Windstorm Destroys Church In Gombe State.
Tori News:
Worshippers Cheat Death As Windstorm Destroys Church In Gombe State (Photos)
More Picks
1
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
2
PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 -
The Nation,
14 hours ago
3
2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home -
Legit,
10 hours ago
6
NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
7
We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
9
Nigerian community wanted me to stay back with a man who was ready to kill me and my children - Domestic violence survivor shares her story -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
War: Feeble old man - North Korea slams US' Joe Biden over President Putin -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
One moment please...