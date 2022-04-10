Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Worshippers cheat death as windstorm destroys church in Gombe state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Some worshippers have escaped death after a church was destroyed by windstorm in Gombe state.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MIRACLE: Worshippers Cheat Death As Windstorm Destroys Church In Gombe State. Nigeria Breaking News:
MIRACLE: Worshippers Cheat Death As Windstorm Destroys Church In Gombe State.
Worshippers Cheat Death As Windstorm Destroys Church In Gombe State (Photos) Tori News:
Worshippers Cheat Death As Windstorm Destroys Church In Gombe State (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 14 hours ago
3 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian community wanted me to stay back with a man who was ready to kill me and my children - Domestic violence survivor shares her story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 War: Feeble old man - North Korea slams US' Joe Biden over President Putin - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info