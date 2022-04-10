Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC
The Punch
- The Ogun state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said that it would apprehend motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the upcoming Easter period.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
We’ll apprehend motorists driving under influence of alcohol during Easter – FRSC
Peoples Gazette:
FRSC vows to arrest drunk drivers during Easter
Pulse Nigeria:
Easter: FRSC vows to arrest anyone who drive under influence of alcohol
News Diary Online:
We’ll apprehend motorists driving under influence of alcohol during Easter – FRSC
Prompt News:
We’ll apprehend motorists driving under influence of alcohol during Easter – FRSC
News Breakers:
Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC
Fresh Reporters:
We’ll Apprehend Motorists Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol During Easter – FRSC
