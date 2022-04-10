Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC
News photo The Punch  - The Ogun state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps said that it would apprehend motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the upcoming Easter period.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

