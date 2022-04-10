Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Government, in collaboration with World Bank, has launched the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project, to address environmental challenges in Nigeria’s North.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

