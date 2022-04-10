Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCT minister summons security meeting over rising cases of banditry, kidnapping
News photo Daily Post  - Musa Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has summoned an emergency security meeting over cases of banditry and abduction.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Banditry, kidnapping: Minister summons emergency meeting The Nation:
Banditry, kidnapping: Minister summons emergency meeting
FCT Minister, security heads meet over incessant kidnapping, banditry in Abuja Nigerian Tribune:
FCT Minister, security heads meet over incessant kidnapping, banditry in Abuja
Banditry: FCT Minister, security heads meet Vanguard News:
Banditry: FCT Minister, security heads meet
Bello Convenes Emergency Security Meeting Over Banditry, Kidnapping In FCT Suburbs Independent:
Bello Convenes Emergency Security Meeting Over Banditry, Kidnapping In FCT Suburbs
FCT minister summons security meeting over rising cases of banditry, kidnapping Within Nigeria:
FCT minister summons security meeting over rising cases of banditry, kidnapping


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 2023: APC group roots for Emefiele - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
3 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
4 Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Kogi govt explain delay in March pension - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
10 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info