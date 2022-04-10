Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If I don't feature in your next album, don't talk to me again -Tekno teases Davido
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Tekno has just dropped a hint that he may be featuring in Davidos upcoming project

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido Responds To Tekno The Punch:
Davido Responds To Tekno's Request To Feature On Next Album Singer Davido has acknowledged his colleague, Tekno's request that he gets featured on his next album.
Davido reacts to Tekno’s warning on next album Daily Post:
Davido reacts to Tekno’s warning on next album
Jaguda.com:
Tekno reveals what will happen if he is not on Davido’s forthcoming album


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 10 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 "I'm not a crossdresser. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info