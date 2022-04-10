Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships
News photo News Break  - Nigeria’s aquatic city and the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, Lagos has been chosen by the African Table Tennis Federation

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF Club Championships, African Cup From May 19
Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF Club Championships, African Cup From May 19 The Street Journal:
Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF Club Championships, African Cup From May 19
Lagos to host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships The Eagle Online:
Lagos to host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 10 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 "I'm not a crossdresser. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
8 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info