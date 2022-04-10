Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

A day after installation, gunmen kill community leader, 14 others in Kaduna village
News photo Vanguard News  - Gunmen in Kaduna State have on Sunday, killed a community leader, Isiaku Madaki in his residence at Kakura in Chikun local government area,..

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

