Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Wife Petition UN Security Council, Seek Probe Of IPOB Leader’s Abduction In Kenya, Torture, Others
Sahara Reporters  - Bruce Fein, the international counsel and spokesman for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has petitioned the United Nations Security Council over the treatment of his client.
The petition dated April 9, ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nnamdi Kanu: UN asked to investigate Nigerian, Kenyan govts Daily Post:
Nnamdi Kanu: UN asked to investigate Nigerian, Kenyan govts
Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyer, wife petition UN seeking probe of FG over The Cable:
Nnamdi Kanu: Lawyer, wife petition UN seeking probe of FG over 'rights violation'
Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Wife Petition UN Security Council, Seek Probe Of IPOB Leader’s Abduction In Kenya, Torture, Others News Breakers:
Nnamdi Kanu’s American Lawyer, Wife Petition UN Security Council, Seek Probe Of IPOB Leader’s Abduction In Kenya, Torture, Others
US Lawyer, Bruce Fein Petitions UN To Probe Nigeria’s Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu In Kenya Kanyi Daily:
US Lawyer, Bruce Fein Petitions UN To Probe Nigeria’s Abduction Of Nnamdi Kanu In Kenya


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 2023: APC group roots for Emefiele - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
3 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
4 Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Kogi govt explain delay in March pension - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
10 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info