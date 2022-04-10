Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Falcons Hope To Improve Against Canada in Victoria City
News photo Channels Television  - Nigeria’s Super Falcons are confident of a better outing against Olympic champions Canada when both teams meet again in the second encounter of their two-match friendly in Victoria City on Monday.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Falcons Hope To Improve Against Canada in Victoria City The Street Journal:
Super Falcons Hope To Improve Against Canada in Victoria City
Super Falcons countenance better outing against Canada in Victoria City Prompt News:
Super Falcons countenance better outing against Canada in Victoria City
Super Falcons Hope To Improve Against Canada in Victoria City News Breakers:
Super Falcons Hope To Improve Against Canada in Victoria City


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 14 hours ago
3 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 10 hours ago
6 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian community wanted me to stay back with a man who was ready to kill me and my children - Domestic violence survivor shares her story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 War: Feeble old man - North Korea slams US' Joe Biden over President Putin - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info