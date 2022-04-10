Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DJ Cuppy reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to sister, Temi
Daily Post  - DJ Cuppy has reacted to her sister, Temi Otedola's engagement to her boyfriend, Mr Eazi. DAILY POST had reported that Mr. Eazi engaged his girlfriend,

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

"Temi and Tosin, remember that I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!" - DJ Cuppy. Excited Cuppy reacts to the news of her sister and Mr Eazi Legit:
"Temi and Tosin, remember that I introduced you guys, so you better find me my own o!" - DJ Cuppy. Excited Cuppy reacts to the news of her sister and Mr Eazi's engagement.
I introduced Mr Eazi to my sister - DJ Cuppy The Nation:
“This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me” – Uche Maduagwu mocks DJ Cuppy following sister’s engagement Yaba Left Online:
This could’ve been us but you were too proud to date me – Uche Maduagwu mocks DJ Cuppy following Mr Eazi and Temi’s engagement Naija on Point:
"This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me" - Uche Maduagwu mocks DJ Cuppy following sister Gist Reel:
This Could Be Us But Your Ego Stopped You From Dating Me – Uche Maduagwu Tells DJ Cuppy After Sister’s Engagement Tori News:
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Osun 2022: Expect More Dividends Of Democracy- Oyetola Tells Palm Kernel Association - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
6 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 21 hours ago
8 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 ‘You Failed As Vice President, Turned Puppet In Buhari-led Government’ —Reactions As Osinbajo Joins 2023 Presidential Race - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
