Anchor Borrowers Programme: FG targets 40,000 rice farmers in Kano State – RIFAN — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - No fewer than 40,000 rice farmers in Kano State will benefit from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme, ABP, to accelerate paddy rice production.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 11 hours ago
2 Cristiano Ronaldo angrily smashes fan's phone following Manchester United's loss to Everton. The fan's mother speaks (videos/photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 "I'm not a crossdresser. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Lagos policeman caught smoking weed, IGP orders probe - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Why we haven’t declared bandit leaders wanted –Military - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 White woman who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death is seen at a bar having a drink while her victim's family mourn (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 11 hours ago
10 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
