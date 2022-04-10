Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinachi’s Husband Hit Her On The Chest; She Didn’t Die Of Throat Cancer - Deceased’s Elder Sister Opens Up
Tori News  - Her sister died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest from the kicking she got from her husband, Mr. Peter Nwachukwu.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinachi Vanguard News:
Osinachi's husband hit her on the chest; she didn't die of cancer of throat — Deceased's elder sister discloses
‘How my late sister’s husband killed her’, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s sibling speaks Daily Trust:
‘How my late sister’s husband killed her’, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s sibling speaks
How my sister’s husband killed her — Osinachi’s elder sister The Eagle Online:
How my sister’s husband killed her — Osinachi’s elder sister
Osinachi’s husband hit her on the chest; she didn’t die of cancer of throat — Deceased’s elder sister discloses – Vanguard News Breakers:
Osinachi’s husband hit her on the chest; she didn’t die of cancer of throat — Deceased’s elder sister discloses – Vanguard
"Osinachi’s husband hit her on the chest; she didn’t die of throat cancer" – Osinachi Gist Reel:
"Osinachi’s husband hit her on the chest; she didn’t die of throat cancer" – Osinachi's sister opens up
‘When Osinachi Had Her 2nd Child, She Called Me To Tell Me That Her Husband Wants To K.ill Her’ – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Elder Sister Naija on Point:
‘When Osinachi Had Her 2nd Child, She Called Me To Tell Me That Her Husband Wants To K.ill Her’ – Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Elder Sister


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 2023: APC group roots for Emefiele - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
6 Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 20 hours ago
8 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 16 hours ago
9 Osinachi’s Husband Hit Her On The Chest; She Didn’t Die Of Throat Cancer - Deceased’s Elder Sister Opens Up - Tori News, 13 hours ago
10 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info