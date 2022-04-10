Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo may declare for presidency Monday
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Speculations around the presidential ambition of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo are set to be brought to an end.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo Declares For Presidency Leadership:
Osinbajo Declares For Presidency
2023: Osinbajo declares for presidential race (VIDEO) Business Day:
2023: Osinbajo declares for presidential race (VIDEO)
UPDATE: Osinbajo Finally Declares For Presidency Independent:
UPDATE: Osinbajo Finally Declares For Presidency
Breaking! At Last, Osinbajo Declares For Presidency NPO Reports:
Breaking! At Last, Osinbajo Declares For Presidency
#Osinbajo Declares To Contest For 2023 Presidency Today The Genius Media:
#Osinbajo Declares To Contest For 2023 Presidency Today
2023: Osinbajo declares for presidency, writes Nigerians Star News:
2023: Osinbajo declares for presidency, writes Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Christians Mark Palm Sunday Across The World - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 2023: APC group roots for Emefiele - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
5 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
6 Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 21 hours ago
9 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 17 hours ago
10 People feared dead as gunmen invade Plateau communities - News Wire NGR, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info