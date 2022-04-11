Post News
News at a Glance
Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination to become new PM
News Breakers
- Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif submits nomination to become new PM
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Pakistan Parliament Elects Sharif As Prime Minister After Khan’s Exit
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Pakistan elect Shehbaz Sharif unopposed as new Prime Minister
The Punch:
Pakistan lawmakers elect Shehbaz Sharif as new PM
Independent:
Pakistan Parliament Elects Sharif As Prime Minister After Khan’s Exit
The Street Journal:
Pakistan Lawmakers Elect Sharif As New PM After Khan Ouster
More Picks
1
Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities' attack -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
2
Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
3
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
9 hours ago
4
Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
5
EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Osinachi's death: 'Pastor Enenche was not aware' - Daughter reveals next action -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
21 hours ago
8
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
11 hours ago
10
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
3 hours ago
