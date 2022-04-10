Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers
Tech Economy
- Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
Unblocking SIM cards require SIM linkage – NCC
Mega News:
Unblocking SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage
More Picks
1
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
2
2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home -
Legit,
11 hours ago
5
NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerian community wanted me to stay back with a man who was ready to kill me and my children - Domestic violence survivor shares her story -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
"I have not seen a man with 2 or 3 wives that has been stabbed to death - Nigerian activist, Kola Edokpayi says as he calls on churches to adopt polygamy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
10
Nigerian man arrested with heroin worth N164m as police bust international drug cartel in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...