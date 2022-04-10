Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers
   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 16 hours ago
2 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerian community wanted me to stay back with a man who was ready to kill me and my children - Domestic violence survivor shares her story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 "I have not seen a man with 2 or 3 wives that has been stabbed to death - Nigerian activist, Kola Edokpayi says as he calls on churches to adopt polygamy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Nigerian man arrested with heroin worth N164m as police bust international drug cartel in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
