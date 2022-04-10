NIN-SIM linkage: NCC tells Nigerians only way their phone number can be unbarred

|
1
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch,
17 hours ago
2
2023: APC group roots for Emefiele - The Guardian,
19 hours ago
3
PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation,
17 hours ago
4
Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit,
13 hours ago
5
NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian,
15 hours ago
8
Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno - The Guardian,
23 hours ago