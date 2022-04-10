Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NIN-SIM linkage: NCC tells Nigerians only way their phone number can be unbarred
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it wishes to officially inform telecoms consumers, whose Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards are

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NIN-SIM Linkage: Nigerians speak Vanguard News:
NIN-SIM Linkage: Nigerians speak
NIN-SIM Linkage: FG Reveals Way To Unbar Blocked SIM, Speaks On NCC Recruitment Naija News:
NIN-SIM Linkage: FG Reveals Way To Unbar Blocked SIM, Speaks On NCC Recruitment
NIN-SIM linkage: NCC tells Nigerians only way to unbar their phone numbers - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
NIN-SIM linkage: NCC tells Nigerians only way to unbar their phone numbers - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 17 hours ago
2 2023: APC group roots for Emefiele - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 - The Nation, 17 hours ago
4 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 NIN-SIM: Reverse decision to block phone lines of 72 million subscribers, SERAP tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 2023: Produce Nigeria’s next president or your great-grand children’ll curse you – Primate Ayodele warn Igbos - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 We can?t conduct full-scale bombings against bandits because innocent people may be killed - Lai Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info