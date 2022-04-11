Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinachi Nwachukwu: Pastors should stop telling people to stay in abusive relationships and be praying - Rev. Funke Adejumo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian preacher and marriage counsellor, Reverend Funke Felix-Adejumo, has advised people in abusive relationships to run for their lives. Rev. Adejumo gave the advice during a live session on Instagram while reacting to the death of popular gospel ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinachi Nwachukwu: Pastors Should Stop Telling People To Stay In Abusive Relationships – Rev. Funke Adejumo Independent:
Osinachi Nwachukwu: Pastors Should Stop Telling People To Stay In Abusive Relationships – Rev. Funke Adejumo
Rev Funke Adejumo urges pastors to stop telling people to stay in abusive relationships Ripples Nigeria:
Rev Funke Adejumo urges pastors to stop telling people to stay in abusive relationships
Osinachi: If you are in an abusive relationship, leave — Pastor Felix-Adejumo The Eagle Online:
Osinachi: If you are in an abusive relationship, leave — Pastor Felix-Adejumo
Osinachi’s death: Why pastors should stop telling people to stay in abusive marriages- Rev. Funke Adejumo Tunde Ednut:
Osinachi’s death: Why pastors should stop telling people to stay in abusive marriages- Rev. Funke Adejumo
Osinachi’s death: Why pastors should stop telling people to stay in abusive marriages- Rev. Funke Adejumo Within Nigeria:
Osinachi’s death: Why pastors should stop telling people to stay in abusive marriages- Rev. Funke Adejumo
Osinachi Nwachukwu: Pastors should stop telling people to stay in abusive relationships and be praying – Rev. Funke Adejumo Olajide TV:
Osinachi Nwachukwu: Pastors should stop telling people to stay in abusive relationships and be praying – Rev. Funke Adejumo


   More Picks
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 19 hours ago
3 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers - Tech Economy, 16 hours ago
7 Osinbajo may declare for presidency Monday - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
8 NYSC appoints ex-Lagos coordinator Megwa as new spokesperson - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerians donate expired products to us, orphanage cries out - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info