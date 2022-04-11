Post News
News at a Glance
Outrage as American model kills Nigerian boyfriend, gets bail
The Punch
- A Nigerian-American, Christian Obumseli, who was based in Miami, Florida, United States of America, has been killed by his girlfriend, Courtney Clenney, a popular Instagram star.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
CKN Nigeria:
Outrage As American Model Kills Nigerian Boyfriend, Gets Bail
Infotrust News:
Outrage As American Model Kills Nigerian Boyfriend, Gets Bail
News Breakers:
Outrage as American model kills Nigerian boyfriend, gets bail
More Picks
1
Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
2
LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Christians Mark Palm Sunday Across The World -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
4
2023: APC group roots for Emefiele -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
5
FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
6
Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC Easter: Motorists driving under alcohol influence will be arrested -FRSC -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
7
Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' Ukraine: Pope calls for 'Easter ceasefire' -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
PDP vows to reclaim Cross River from APC in 2023 -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home -
Legit,
17 hours ago
10
People feared dead as gunmen invade Plateau communities -
News Wire NGR,
10 hours ago
