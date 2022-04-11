Post News
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: We're in this race to win - Peter Obi speaks on South East chances
Pulse Nigeria
- Obi said the South East region is committed to a better Nigeria that will be based on fairness and equity
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
South-East should produce next president – Peter Obi
Daily Trust:
South East must be allowed to rule in 2023 – Peter Obi
Ripples Nigeria:
2023: Peter Obi in Ogun, demands zoning of presidency to South-East
Nigerian Eye:
South-East should produce next president – Peter Obi
Fresh Reporters:
South-East Should Produce Next President – Peter Obi
More Picks
1
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
3
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
8 hours ago
4
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead -
The Will,
7 hours ago
6
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
16 hours ago
8
Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
14 hours ago
9
We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
10
Women Affairs minister, Pauline Tallen demands justice for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu after speaking with her children -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
