Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Enugu guber: 'There are plots to stop me through judiciary' - Ekweremadu
Daily Post  - Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has alleged of plot to frustrate his governorship ambition through the judiciary.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Enugu 2023: Plot to stop Ekweremadu through courts uncovered – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Enugu 2023: Plot to stop Ekweremadu through courts uncovered – The Sun Nigeria
Ekweremadu Alleges Plot To Stop His Guber Ambition Through Court Independent:
Ekweremadu Alleges Plot To Stop His Guber Ambition Through Court
Enugu guber: ‘There are plots to stop me through judiciary’ – Ekweremadu Nigerian Eye:
Enugu guber: ‘There are plots to stop me through judiciary’ – Ekweremadu


   More Picks
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 19 hours ago
3 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers - Tech Economy, 16 hours ago
7 Osinbajo may declare for presidency Monday - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
8 NYSC appoints ex-Lagos coordinator Megwa as new spokesperson - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerians donate expired products to us, orphanage cries out - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info