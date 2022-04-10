Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Marriage is a fraud" Man cries out after finding out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man has revealed that he found out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage and four kids. He said he has now left his marriage and his wife has married the man he caught her with.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Marriage is a fraud” – Man cries out after finding out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage Yaba Left Online:
“Marriage is a fraud” – Man cries out after finding out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage
“Marriage is a fraud” Man cries out after finding out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage Olajide TV:
“Marriage is a fraud” Man cries out after finding out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage
“Marriage is a fraud” – Man cries out after finding out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage Naija Parrot:
“Marriage is a fraud” – Man cries out after finding out his wife is in love with another man after 30 years of marriage
I Just Wasted 30years Of My Life With The Devil - Man Cries Out After Finding Out His Wife Is In Love With Another Man Tori News:
I Just Wasted 30years Of My Life With The Devil - Man Cries Out After Finding Out His Wife Is In Love With Another Man


   More Picks
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 19 hours ago
3 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers - Tech Economy, 16 hours ago
7 Osinbajo may declare for presidency Monday - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
8 NYSC appoints ex-Lagos coordinator Megwa as new spokesperson - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerians donate expired products to us, orphanage cries out - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info