Four million people to face food insecurity in North-East -UN Four million people to face food insecurity in North-East -UN
News photo The Punch  - The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, has said over four million Nigerians in the region are expected to face the severe pain of food insecurity in the approaching lean season.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Osun 2022: Expect More Dividends Of Democracy- Oyetola Tells Palm Kernel Association - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
6 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 21 hours ago
8 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 ‘You Failed As Vice President, Turned Puppet In Buhari-led Government’ —Reactions As Osinbajo Joins 2023 Presidential Race - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
