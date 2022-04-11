Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group
News photo News Diary Online  - By Emmanuel Oloniruha A support group, Emefiele Mobilization Team (EMT) says the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele remain focused [...]

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group National Accord:
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group Pulse Nigeria:
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group News Verge:
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group Sundiata Post:
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group
Emefiele not in politics, remains focused on CBN - EMT - P.M. News PM News:
Emefiele not in politics, remains focused on CBN - EMT - P.M. News
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – EMT The News Guru:
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – EMT
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group Maritime First Newspaper:
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group
Emefiele Remains Focused on Delivering on CBN mandate – Group NPO Reports:
Emefiele Remains Focused on Delivering on CBN mandate – Group
Emefiele not in politics, remains focused on CBN – EMT News Breakers:
Emefiele not in politics, remains focused on CBN – EMT
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate National Daily:
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate


   More Picks
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
4 EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 DJ Cuppy reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to sister, Temi - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers - Tech Economy, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 24 hours ago
10 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info