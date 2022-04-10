Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pastor Kumuyi explains why Deeper Life Church has embraced the use of laptop, television and social media
Linda Ikeji Blog  - ​​​​​​

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has explained why his church has embraced the use of television, radio, soc

48 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Deeper Life embraced use of television, social media, others —Kumuyi The Punch:
Why Deeper Life embraced use of television, social media, others —Kumuyi
Why Deeper Life changed stance on TV, technology, by Kumuyi The Nation:
Why Deeper Life changed stance on TV, technology, by Kumuyi
We cannot continue sleeping: Kumuyi defends use of television, others - P.M. News PM News:
We cannot continue sleeping: Kumuyi defends use of television, others - P.M. News
Why Deeper Life embraced use of television, social media, others —Kumuyi News Breakers:
Why Deeper Life embraced use of television, social media, others —Kumuyi
Why Deeper Life Embraced Use Of Television, Social Media, Others —Kumuyi | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Why Deeper Life Embraced Use Of Television, Social Media, Others —Kumuyi | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Why Deeper Life Embraced Use Of Television, Social Media, Others —Kumuyi Olajide TV:
Why Deeper Life Embraced Use Of Television, Social Media, Others —Kumuyi
Kumuyi Reveals Why Deeper Life Embraced Use Of Television, Social Media, Others Naija News:
Kumuyi Reveals Why Deeper Life Embraced Use Of Television, Social Media, Others
Kumuyi reveals why Deeper life embraced use of television, social media and others Within Nigeria:
Kumuyi reveals why Deeper life embraced use of television, social media and others
Why Deeper Life Started Using Television, Social Media, Others - Pastor Kumuyi Tori News:
Why Deeper Life Started Using Television, Social Media, Others - Pastor Kumuyi


   More Picks
1 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 Buhari celebrates Aliko Dangote at 65 - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Pastor Kumuyi explains why Deeper Life Church has embraced the use of laptop, television and social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 48 mins ago
4 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Christians Mark Palm Sunday Across The World - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 Osinbajo may declare for presidency Monday - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
7 NYSC appoints ex-Lagos coordinator Megwa as new spokesperson - The Punch, 16 hours ago
8 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 18 hours ago
9 FG, World Bank inaugurate project to tackle environmental challenges - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 Osinachi’s death: Churches must take domestic violence seriously - Ezekwesili - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info