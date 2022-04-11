Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija Alex reacts to allegation of sleeping with married man
Daily Post  - Reality television star, Amuchechukwu Asogwa Alex has reacted to an allegation of sleeping with a married man.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

May I Die If It Is True: BBNaija Alex Reacts To Allegation Of Sleeping With Married Man Information Nigeria:
May I Die If It Is True: BBNaija Alex Reacts To Allegation Of Sleeping With Married Man
BBNaija Alex reacts to allegation of sleeping with married man Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija Alex reacts to allegation of sleeping with married man
May I Die If It Is True: BBNaija Alex Reacts To Allegation Of Sleeping With Married Man News Breakers:
May I Die If It Is True: BBNaija Alex Reacts To Allegation Of Sleeping With Married Man
If These Allegations Are True, May I Not Live To See Next Week - BBNaija Alex Debunks Rumour Of Sleeping With Married Man Tori News:
If These Allegations Are True, May I Not Live To See Next Week - BBNaija Alex Debunks Rumour Of Sleeping With Married Man


   More Picks
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
4 EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
6 DJ Cuppy reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to sister, Temi - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Unblocking Your SIM Cards Require SIM Linkage, NCC Tells Affected Subscribers - Tech Economy, 20 hours ago
9 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 24 hours ago
10 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info