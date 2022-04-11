Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘You Failed As Vice President, Turned Puppet In Buhari-led Government’ —Reactions As Osinbajo Joins 2023 Presidential Race
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo




Some Nigerians on social media have reacted to the official declaration by the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to join the presidential race for 2023.
Osinbajo in an ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo joins presidential race, meets 12 APC governors The Punch:
Osinbajo joins presidential race, meets 12 APC governors
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Joins Presidential Race Channels Television:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Joins Presidential Race
Osinbajo declares for president 3 months after Tinubu’s declaration Pulse Nigeria:
Osinbajo declares for president 3 months after Tinubu’s declaration
2023: VP Osinbajo joins presidential race Prompt News:
2023: VP Osinbajo joins presidential race
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo joins 2023 presidential race TV360 Nigeria:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo joins 2023 presidential race
Osinbajo joins presidential race, meets 12 APC governors News Breakers:
Osinbajo joins presidential race, meets 12 APC governors
2023 Presidency: Profile Of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Profile Of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Osun 2022: Expect More Dividends Of Democracy- Oyetola Tells Palm Kernel Association - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
6 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break, 21 hours ago
8 Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 ‘You Failed As Vice President, Turned Puppet In Buhari-led Government’ —Reactions As Osinbajo Joins 2023 Presidential Race - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info