Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
The Guardian
- The Federal High Court (FHC)’s vacation has stalled the judgment in suit seeking for the declaration of the seat of Rep Yakubu Dogara vacant on account of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
Independent:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack
News Diary Online:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
PM News:
Court vacation delays verdict in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - P.M. News
News Verge:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
The Street Journal:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack
The Will:
Defection: Judgement In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack Stalled
News Breakers:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
The New Diplomat:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack
NPO Reports:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment in Suit Seeking Dogara’s sack
National Daily:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
1
"I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack -
The Guardian,
18 hours ago
4
Why I Am Running For President – Osinbajo (Full Text) -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
5
Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead -
The Will,
13 hours ago
6
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
8
Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho -
Tori News,
14 hours ago
9
Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
21 hours ago
10
FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
