Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal High Court (FHC)’s vacation has stalled the judgment in suit seeking for the declaration of the seat of Rep Yakubu Dogara vacant on account of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack The Nation:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack Independent:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack News Diary Online:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
Court vacation delays verdict in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - P.M. News PM News:
Court vacation delays verdict in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - P.M. News
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack — NEWSVERGE
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack The Eagle Online:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack The Street Journal:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack
Defection: Judgement In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack Stalled The Will:
Defection: Judgement In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack Stalled
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack News Breakers:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack The New Diplomat:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment In Suit Seeking Dogara’s Sack
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment in Suit Seeking Dogara’s sack NPO Reports:
Defection: Court Vacation Stalls Judgment in Suit Seeking Dogara’s sack
National Daily:
Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack


   More Picks
1 "I am not a crossdresser" James Brown declares as reps move to introduce crossdressers bill that will punish offenders with 6 months in jail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Defection: Court vacation stalls judgment in suit seeking Dogara’s sack - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
4 Why I Am Running For President – Osinbajo (Full Text) - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
5 Former Presidential Adviser, Ex-MD Dangote Cement Joseph Makoju Is Dead - The Will, 13 hours ago
6 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 14 hours ago
9 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
10 FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info