Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinachi's death: 'Pastor Enenche was not aware' - Daughter reveals next action
News photo Daily Post  - Daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Deborah, has disclosed that her father had no knowledge of the physical abuse of

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

What Pastor Paul Enenche Vanguard News:
What Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter, Deborah said about late singer Osinachi's death
Pastor Paul Enenche did all he could to remove late Osinachi from her situation - Deborah Enenche The Street Journal:
Pastor Paul Enenche did all he could to remove late Osinachi from her situation - Deborah Enenche
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action Nigerian Eye:
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action
Osinachi’s Death: ‘Pastor Enenche Was Not Aware’ – Daughter Reveals Next Action Screen Gist:
Osinachi’s Death: ‘Pastor Enenche Was Not Aware’ – Daughter Reveals Next Action
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action Tunde Ednut:
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action Within Nigeria:
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action Edujandon:
Osinachi’s death: ‘Pastor Enenche was not aware’ – Daughter reveals next action
Osinachi Naija News:
Osinachi's Death: Pastor Enenche’s Daughter Finally Reacts
Osinachi’s Death: Pastor Enenche Was Not Aware – Daughter Reveals Next Action Tori News:
Osinachi’s Death: Pastor Enenche Was Not Aware – Daughter Reveals Next Action


   More Picks
1 Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities' attack - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
2 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
4 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
5 EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Osinachi's death: 'Pastor Enenche was not aware' - Daughter reveals next action - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
7 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
8 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
10 Yoruba Nation: I’m Coming Home, Buhari Govt Must Pay Me N20bn – Sunday Igboho - Tori News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info