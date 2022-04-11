Post News
News at a Glance
Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities' attack
Vanguard News
- Over 70 people were confirmed killed in the Sunday afternoon attacks in some communities in the Kanam local government ...
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Gunmen attack communities in Plateau
The Guardian:
Gunmen attack communities in Plateau
The Sun:
Gunmen attack communities in Plateau
The Herald:
Many Feared Dead As Suspected Armed Bandits Attack Plateau Communities
Pulse Nigeria:
Gunmen attack communities in Plateau
The Street Journal:
Gunmen Attack Communities In Plateau
News Diary Online:
Gunmen attack communities in Plateau
Daily Nigerian:
Many killed as gunmen attack 4 Plateau communities — Daily Nigerian
News Wire NGR:
People feared dead as gunmen invade Plateau communities
The Eagle Online:
Gunmen attack communities in Plateau State
PM News:
Many killed, houses razed as terrorists sack Plateau villages - P.M. News
News Verge:
Gunmen attack communities in Plateau — NEWSVERGE
News Breakers:
Many killed as gunmen attack 4 Plateau communities
Nigeria Breaking News:
Homes razed and scores feared dead after gunmen attack communities in Kanam LGA of Plateau State
The Point:
Confusion as gunmen attack Plateau communities
NPO Reports:
Gunmen Attack Another Community in Plateau
More Picks
1
If I don't feature in your next album, don't talk to me again -Tekno teases Davido -
Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
2
LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
DJ Cuppy reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to sister, Temi -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
8
Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships -
News Break,
22 hours ago
9
Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
