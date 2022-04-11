Post News
News at a Glance
Champions League: Tuchel reveals Real Madrid's advantage over Chelsea ahead of second leg
Daily Post
- Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said Real Madrid have a physical edge over his men.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Chelsea Face ‘Incredibly High’ Challenge To Stay In Champions League – Tuchel
Vanguard News:
Champions League: Beating Real Madrid is an incredibly high task - Chelsea coach, Tuchel
Naija Loaded:
Real Madrid Stars Warned Ahead Of BIG CLASH With Chelsea
The Street Journal:
Chelsea Face ‘Incredibly High’ Challenge To Stay In Champions League – Tuchel
News Breakers:
Ancelotti: Real Madrid will not under-estimate Chelsea
Kemi Filani Blog:
Champions League: It will be almost impossible for Chelsea to beat Real Madrid - Tuchel - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
2
Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group -
News Diary Online,
11 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
4
EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
7
"It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
13 hours ago
10
Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
