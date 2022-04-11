New video of Bianca Ojukwu and Mrs Obiano's entire fight emerges showing that Bianca said the truth and Mrs Obiano lied about just greeting Bianca before she was slapped (video)

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
If I don't feature in your next album, don't talk to me again -Tekno teases Davido - Pulse Nigeria,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
LIB exclusive: Gospel artiste, Late Osinachi Nwachukwu's husband arrested today for suspected culpable homicide - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
Sunday Igboho speaks after release from detention, reveals when he is coming home - Legit,
24 hours ago
|
5
|
DJ Cuppy reacts as Mr Eazi proposes to sister, Temi - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
Lagos To Host 2022 ITTF African Cup, Club Championships - News Break,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Why PDP will lose 2023 elections – Ex-Kaduna Gov, Yero - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
We’re having discussions on zoning, reclaiming C’River from APC — Imoke - Vanguard News,
6 hours ago