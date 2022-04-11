Oyo 2023: PDP guber aspirant, Popoola, Olopoeyan join NNPP Daily Post - A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Engineer Joshua Olukayode Popoola, and a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeyan, have joined the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). The duo and thousands of their ...



News Credibility Score: 99%