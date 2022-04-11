Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG uncovered N5.2trn debts, recovered N53.5bn ― Ahmed
Nigerian Tribune  - FG uncovered a staggering debt of about N5.2 trillion owed from over 5,000 debtors across 10 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Zainab Ahmed: FG has recovered N53bn out of N5.2trn debt from MDAs
FG recovered N53.5 billion out of N5.2 trillion MDAs’ debt: Minister Peoples Gazette:
FG recovered N53.5 billion out of N5.2 trillion MDAs’ debt: Minister
Federal Government Recovers N53.5bn From MDAs’ N5.2trn Total Debts The Herald:
Federal Government Recovers N53.5bn From MDAs’ N5.2trn Total Debts
Nigerian govt recovers N53.5bn from MDAs — Minister — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt recovers N53.5bn from MDAs — Minister — Daily Nigerian
FG recovers N53.5bn out of N5.2trn from MDAs’ debt — Minister Prompt News:
FG recovers N53.5bn out of N5.2trn from MDAs’ debt — Minister
FG recovers N53.5b debts from MDAs The Eagle Online:
FG recovers N53.5b debts from MDAs
FG Recovered N53.5bn From MDAs’ N5.2trn Total Debts The Will:
FG Recovered N53.5bn From MDAs’ N5.2trn Total Debts
Nigerian govt recovers N53.5bn from MDAs — Minister News Breakers:
Nigerian govt recovers N53.5bn from MDAs — Minister


   More Picks
1 Osinbajo meets APC govs, to declare for presidency - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Emefiele remains focused on delivering CBN mandate – Group - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s Biggest Problem Is Leadership Failure, Says Peter Obi - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
4 EPL: You have to win it or it's over - Guardiola speaks on 2-2 draw with Liverpool - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Alleged N266.5m fraud: EFCC docks fake army general who claimed President Buhari nominated him as COAS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 David Beckham's Son Ties The Knot With Nicola Peltz | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
7 "It's a big threat to an average African man for his wife to be richer than him" Actress Charity Nnaji writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 I didn?t fail at marriage, instead I succeeded in divorcing myself from toxicity - DaddyFreeze - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Effort to upgrade Ibadan Airport to international standard remains on course, says Makinde — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
10 Ukraine’s Economy To Shrink By 45 Per Cent - World Bank | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info